Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 212,261 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,744,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,261 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.73% of BioNTech worth $1,150,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,241,000 after purchasing an additional 500,115 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,670,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 257,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,457,000 after purchasing an additional 186,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6,301.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after purchasing an additional 166,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech stock traded up $6.20 on Friday, hitting $155.30. 24,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,336. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.76. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.5342 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.57.

BioNTech Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.