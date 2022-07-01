Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $84.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $18.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.92. Bandwidth has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $142.89.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anthony Bartolo acquired 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $2,000,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 501,958 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 124.1% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,021,000 after purchasing an additional 564,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $1,003,000.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

