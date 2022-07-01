Bank of America Lowers Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $94.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $108.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.29.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $83.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average of $115.17. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $151.19.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

