Bank of America Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $220.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $270.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $151.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.00. The stock has a market cap of $378.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $148.62 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.