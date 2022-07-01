Bank of America Upgrades Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) to Neutral

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $360.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $325.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.91.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $303.70 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.41 and a 200-day moving average of $312.31.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,634 shares of company stock valued at $37,821,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

