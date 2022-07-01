Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 150 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,188,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,305,000 after purchasing an additional 51,623 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 325.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average of $82.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

