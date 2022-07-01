Barclays Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €30.00 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($31.91) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 111.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.81) target price on Uniper in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on Uniper in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Uniper stock opened at €14.17 ($15.07) on Friday. Uniper has a 12-month low of €16.05 ($17.07) and a 12-month high of €42.45 ($45.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.22.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

