Barclays Begins Coverage on Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $111.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.13. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $108.77 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

