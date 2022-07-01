Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $18.12 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 105.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 195.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 54.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

