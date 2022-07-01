BCK Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL stock opened at $257.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

