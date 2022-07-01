Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Trading 6.3% Higher

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $33.10. 1,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 369,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

About Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.