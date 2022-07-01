Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,612.71 ($44.32).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWY shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,040 ($37.30) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,160 ($38.77) to GBX 3,230 ($39.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($41.97) to GBX 3,289 ($40.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,147 ($26.34) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,296.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,679.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,028.57 ($24.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,553 ($43.59).

In other Bellway news, insider John F. Tutte purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($31.22) per share, for a total transaction of £509,000 ($624,463.26).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

