Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires New Shares in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.07% of Hollysys Automation Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 575,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 354,992 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $6,373,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,180,000 after acquiring an additional 914,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

HOLI stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

