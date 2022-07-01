Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires New Stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 101,622 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 275,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 59,625 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $176,847.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,982 shares of company stock worth $1,370,191. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISEE opened at $9.62 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ISEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

