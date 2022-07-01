Belvedere Trading LLC Buys New Holdings in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Shares of CHAD opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

Get Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.