Belvedere Trading LLC Lowers Position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Belvedere Trading LLC trimmed its stake in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,345 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.32% of Evelo Biosciences worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 43.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 48,579 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 16.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

EVLO opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. The company has a market cap of $113.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 27,397,259 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $39,999,998.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,698,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,999,999.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

