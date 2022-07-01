Belvedere Trading LLC Purchases New Position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

APTS stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 3.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

