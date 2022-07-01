Belvedere Trading LLC Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. Cameco makes up about 0.0% of Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 1,796.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cameco by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

CCJ stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.07 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

