Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BENPG) Declares $0.94 Interim Dividend

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BENPG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.938 per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

