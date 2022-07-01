Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 4,845,546 Shares

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,845,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $285,935,669.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,395,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,641,955,177.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,135,265 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.08 per share, for a total transaction of $126,151,456.20.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,353,454 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $152,022,613.68.

On Monday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,391,884 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $159,996,334.12.

Shares of BRK-A traded up $6,900.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $415,850.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,718 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $455,648.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475,086.59.

Separately, Edward Jones lowered shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

