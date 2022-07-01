Berry Data Price Down 2.3% This Week (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $210,101.65 and approximately $11,722.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Berry Data has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00157993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00689547 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00084985 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016045 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

