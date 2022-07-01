BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Releases Earnings Results

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BETRF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.67. BetterLife Pharma has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of neurological disorders in Canada and internationally. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

