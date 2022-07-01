BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
BHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,400 ($29.44) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($39.26) to GBX 3,000 ($36.81) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,714.42.
Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,125,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,437. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $80.50.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
