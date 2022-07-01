BIDR (BIDR) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BIDR (BIDR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.03 million and approximately $27.30 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00184365 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.75 or 0.01399617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00083974 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016071 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.