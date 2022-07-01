Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Major Shareholder Sells $407,578.08 in Stock

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 34,658 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $407,578.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,365,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,336,421.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BMEA stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $349.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.09.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 29.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

