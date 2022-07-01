Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Major Shareholder Sells $407,578.08 in Stock

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 34,658 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $407,578.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,365,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,336,421.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
BMEA stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $349.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.09.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
