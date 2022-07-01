BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock Price Down 6.7%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.69. 11,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 27,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PHGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on BiomX from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on BiomX from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.66.
BiomX Company Profile (NYSEMKT:PHGE)
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BiomX (PHGE)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.