BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock Price Down 6.7%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.69. 11,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 27,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on BiomX from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on BiomX from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get BiomX alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiomX stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BiomX Inc. ( NYSEMKT:PHGE Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of BiomX at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiomX Company Profile (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.