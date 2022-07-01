Bismuth One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,934.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $1,934.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009642 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

