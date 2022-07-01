BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Down 39.6% Over Last Week

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $170,832.08 and approximately $30.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,806,112 coins and its circulating supply is 5,594,658 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

