BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $624.21 million and $8,367.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007084 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005262 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

