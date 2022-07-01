Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Short Interest Update

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Black Mountain Acquisition by 1,122.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 55,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,433,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $9,462,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $7,299,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Mountain Acquisition alerts:

BMAC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 30,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,388. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Black Mountain Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Mountain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Mountain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.