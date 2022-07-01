BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Up 130.0% in June

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the May 31st total of 478,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE HYT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. 260,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,907. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

