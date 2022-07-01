BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA) Announces $0.06 Dividend

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BRLA stock traded up GBX 0.54 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 355 ($4.36). The stock had a trading volume of 21,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,045. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.37 million and a PE ratio of -6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 396.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 384.41. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 310 ($3.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 457 ($5.61).

Get BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.