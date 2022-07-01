BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA) Announces $0.06 Dividend

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BRLA stock traded up GBX 0.54 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 355 ($4.36). The stock had a trading volume of 21,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,045. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.37 million and a PE ratio of -6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 396.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 384.41. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 310 ($3.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 457 ($5.61).
