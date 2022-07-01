BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.70) price target on the stock.

BTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.94) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.27) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.13) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 227.50 ($2.79).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

