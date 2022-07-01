BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Up 139.3% in June

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 139.3% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE MHD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 299,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,365. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

