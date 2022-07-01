BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Up 139.3% in June

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 139.3% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE MHD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 299,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,365. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $17.50.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
