BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the May 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPA. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. 7.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPA traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.69. 9,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,680. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

