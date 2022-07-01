Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $31,273.00 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $153,012.88 and approximately $31,273.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

