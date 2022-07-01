BMO Capital Markets Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $85.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $55.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.92. Micron Technology has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after buying an additional 87,829 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

