BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FCUUF. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Fission Uranium from C$1.10 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

FCUUF opened at $0.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $321.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 33.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

