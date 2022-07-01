BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUFGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FCUUF. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Fission Uranium from C$1.10 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

FCUUF opened at $0.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $321.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 33.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

