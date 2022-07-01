BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Down 80.4% in June

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the May 31st total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DHF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,342. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 193,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

