BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

DMF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.82. 49,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,529. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 262,642 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 199,956 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 89,233 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

