Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.22.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.38 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 102.59% and a return on equity of 15.35%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

