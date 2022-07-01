Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its stake in Booking by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,754.53. 3,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,932. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,100.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,243.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.05 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,717.69.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

