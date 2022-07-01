Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.78 billion-$9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.01 billion.

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.10. 15,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,410. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.10.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,038.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,829 shares of company stock worth $16,277,105 over the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $6,628,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 280.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

