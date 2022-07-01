Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 11,428.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,436 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.17% of Trimble worth $29,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Trimble by 46.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth about $2,947,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth about $716,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average of $70.17. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

