Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $29,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX opened at $61.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $81.86.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

