Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,468 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.37% of A. O. Smith worth $36,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 872.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 103,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 44.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,596,000 after buying an additional 84,010 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $3,627,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 114.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,735,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Shares of AOS opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

