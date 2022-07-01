Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 8,106 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.92% of Sensient Technologies worth $32,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,058,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,521,000 after buying an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,971,000 after buying an additional 39,281 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 561,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,175,000 after buying an additional 43,643 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 425,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,607,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXT opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $72.75 and a 12 month high of $106.32. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 23,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $2,028,522.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 548,050 shares of company stock valued at $46,042,161. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

