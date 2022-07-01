Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,753 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Teradata worth $36,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 25.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after buying an additional 83,976 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the third quarter worth about $656,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Teradata by 14.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Teradata by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 44,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $187,495.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,252.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,457 shares of company stock worth $373,250. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.93. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

