Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $41.62 Million Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.77% of Selective Insurance Group worth $41,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,885,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,534,000 after buying an additional 32,382 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,522,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,732,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,309,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,275,000 after buying an additional 42,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,471,000 after buying an additional 64,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,788,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

SIGI stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $94.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average is $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

