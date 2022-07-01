Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 14,102 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 2.18% of CSG Systems International worth $44,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $573,923.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 165,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $59.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.78. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

